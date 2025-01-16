← Company Directory
K Health
  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  All Software Engineer Salaries

K Health Software Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for K Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

₪272K - ₪310K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₪237K₪272K₪310K₪345K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at K Health?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at K Health in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪345,107. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at K Health for the Software Engineer role in Israel is ₪236,895.

Other Resources