K Health
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

K Health Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in United States at K Health ranges from $120K to $168K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for K Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$131K - $158K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$120K$131K$158K$168K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at K Health?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at K Health in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $168,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at K Health for the Product Designer role in United States is $120,350.

