K Health
    K Health is a clinical primary care company that uses AI to provide high-quality healthcare to everyone. It offers an app and web platform that combines medical knowledge with patient clinical data to empower doctors and users with information about diagnoses and treatments. K Health also offers text-based care from clinicians practicing on its platform for less than a copay, no insurance needed. It treats hundreds of urgent and chronic conditions, anxiety and depression, and offers remote wellness visits, custom treatment plans, weight loss management, and mail-order prescriptions.

    https://khealth.com
    2016
    351
    $50M-$100M
