← Company Directory
JUUL Labs
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Product Design Manager

  • All Product Design Manager Salaries

JUUL Labs Product Design Manager Salaries

The average Product Design Manager total compensation in China at JUUL Labs ranges from CN¥1.99M to CN¥2.84M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for JUUL Labs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/11/2025

Average Total Compensation

CN¥2.26M - CN¥2.57M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CN¥1.99MCN¥2.26MCN¥2.57MCN¥2.84M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Product Design Manager submissions at JUUL Labs to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

CN¥1.16M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CN¥217K+ (sometimes CN¥2.17M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At JUUL Labs, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Design Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Design Manager at JUUL Labs in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥2,835,830. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at JUUL Labs for the Product Design Manager role in China is CN¥1,994,694.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for JUUL Labs

Related Companies

  • NTWRK
  • Truepill
  • Drizly
  • Afterpay
  • Coffee Meets Bagel
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources