JUUL Labs
JUUL Labs Accountant Salaries

The average Accountant total compensation in Ukraine at JUUL Labs ranges from UAH 3.1M to UAH 4.24M per year. Last updated: 5/11/2025

Average Total Compensation

UAH 3.36M - UAH 3.98M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
UAH 3.1MUAH 3.36MUAH 3.98MUAH 4.24M
Common Range
Possible Range

UAH 6.63M

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At JUUL Labs, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at JUUL Labs in Ukraine sits at a yearly total compensation of UAH 4,240,156. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at JUUL Labs for the Accountant role in Ukraine is UAH 3,097,157.

Other Resources