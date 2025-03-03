← Company Directory
Justworks
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Justworks Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in United States package at Justworks totals $160K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Justworks's total compensation packages.

Median Package
company icon
Justworks
Product Manager
New York, NY
Total per year
$160K
Level
-
Base
$145K
Stock (/yr)
$15K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Justworks?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

5%

YR 1

15%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Justworks, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 5% vests in the 1st-year (5.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 2nd-year (1.25% monthly)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-year (3.33% monthly)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-year (3.33% monthly)

Justworks has two alternative backloaded vesting schedules.

10%

YR 1

30%

YR 2

30%

YR 3

30%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Justworks, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 2nd-year (2.50% monthly)

  • 30% vests in the 3rd-year (2.50% monthly)

  • 30% vests in the 4th-year (2.50% monthly)

Justworks has two alternative backloaded vesting schedules.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Justworks in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $250,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Justworks for the Product Manager role in United States is $160,000.

