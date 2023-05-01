← Company Directory
JustKitchen
    Just Kitchen is a food tech and virtual restaurant startup based in Taipei, Taiwan. They create their own delivery-only brands and help established brands expand through their network of cloud kitchens. They have over 30 brands in their portfolio, with 20+ created in-house and 10+ licensed. They currently have 20 locations in Taiwan and are exploring expansion into Singapore, Hong Kong, Philippines, Malaysia, and the United States. Just Kitchen is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under symbol JK.

    https://en.justkitchen.com
    Website
    2019
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
