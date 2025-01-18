← Company Directory
JustAnswer
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Lviv Metropolitan Area

JustAnswer Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Lviv Metropolitan Area

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Lviv Metropolitan Area package at JustAnswer totals UAH 2.76M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for JustAnswer's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
JustAnswer
Software Engineer
Lviv, LV, Ukraine
Total per year
UAH 2.76M
Level
hidden
Base
UAH 2.76M
Stock (/yr)
UAH 0
Bonus
UAH 0
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at JustAnswer?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at JustAnswer in Lviv Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of UAH 3,160,080. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at JustAnswer for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Lviv Metropolitan Area is UAH 2,508,000.

