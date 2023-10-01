← Company Directory
Just Energy
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Just Energy Salaries

Just Energy's salary ranges from $56,783 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in United States at the low-end to $80,000 for a Software Engineer in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Just Energy. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $80K
Data Scientist
$74.6K
Financial Analyst
$56.8K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Just Energy is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $80,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Just Energy is $74,625.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Just Energy

Related Companies

  • Pinterest
  • Intuit
  • LinkedIn
  • Square
  • PayPal
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources