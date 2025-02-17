← Company Directory
Just Eat
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer
  • L54
  • Winnipeg Metro Region

Software Engineer Level

L54

Levels at Just Eat

Compare Levels
  1. L50Associate/Graduate
  2. L51Engineer
  3. L52Engineer
    4. Show 8 More Levels
Average Annual Total Compensation
CA$96,561
Base Salary
CA$119,880
Stock Grant ()
CA$7,275
Bonus
CA$7,258

CA$223K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$41.8K+ (sometimes CA$418K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Just Eat

Related Companies

  • Skyscanner
  • Jane
  • Zopa
  • Zego
  • carwow
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources