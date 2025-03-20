← Company Directory
Jusbrasil
Jusbrasil Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Brazil package at Jusbrasil totals R$217K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Jusbrasil's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/20/2025

Median Package
company icon
Jusbrasil
Security Software Engineer
Salvador, BA, Brazil
Total per year
R$217K
Level
L3
Base
R$186K
Stock (/yr)
R$0
Bonus
R$31K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Jusbrasil?

R$895K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Jusbrasil in Brazil sits at a yearly total compensation of R$486,467. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jusbrasil for the Software Engineer role in Brazil is R$247,040.

Other Resources