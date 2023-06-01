Jurny offers a vertically integrated system that consolidates apps, dashboards, fees, and providers in one place. Their all-in-one system includes A.I. pricing, automated smart access control, noise sensor dashboard, guest verification software, PMS, messaging, channel management, cleaning management system, online reputation tracker, and more. They also offer a cutting-edge guest mobile app that allows guests to automate their entire stay, including room temperature control, open and close doors, chat with customer support, access check-in information, access amenities, extend bookings, and get local recommendations. Jurny aims to revolutionize the hospitality industry.