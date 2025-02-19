← Company Directory
Jupiter Money
The average Customer Service total compensation in India at Jupiter Money ranges from ₹418K to ₹593K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Jupiter Money's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/19/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹475K - ₹562K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
₹418K₹475K₹562K₹593K
Common Range
Possible Range

₹13.66M

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Jupiter Money, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Jupiter Money in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹593,401. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jupiter Money for the Customer Service role in India is ₹417,961.

Other Resources