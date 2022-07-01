← Company Directory
Jupiter Intelligence
Jupiter Intelligence Salaries

Jupiter Intelligence's salary ranges from $148,740 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $180,900 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Jupiter Intelligence. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Data Scientist
$149K
Product Manager
$181K
The highest paying role reported at Jupiter Intelligence is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $180,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jupiter Intelligence is $164,820.

