Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks Customer Service Operations Salaries

The average Customer Service Operations total compensation at Juniper Networks ranges from $171K to $243K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Juniper Networks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$194K - $230K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$171K$194K$230K$243K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

Vesting Schedule

34%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Juniper Networks, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 34% vests in the 1st-year (11.33% per period)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (11.00% per period)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (11.00% per period)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service Operations at Juniper Networks sits at a yearly total compensation of $242,650. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Juniper Networks for the Customer Service Operations role is $170,910.

