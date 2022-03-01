← Company Directory
Jungle Scout
Jungle Scout Salaries

Jungle Scout's salary ranges from $84,750 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Brazil at the low-end to $325,365 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Jungle Scout. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
Median $84.8K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $104K
Business Analyst
$174K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

58 49
58 49
Chief of Staff
$178K
Data Scientist
$116K
Human Resources
$204K
Product Designer
$101K
Software Engineering Manager
$325K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Jungle Scout is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $325,365. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jungle Scout is $145,303.

