Jungle Scout
Jungle Scout
Work Here?
Claim Your Company
Overview
Salaries
Benefits
Jobs
New
Chat
Jungle Scout Benefits
Add Benefits
Compare
Insurance, Health, & Wellness
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
Health Savings Account (HSA)
Maternity Leave
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
Unlimited
Dental Insurance
Health Insurance
Life Insurance
Vision Insurance
Home
Bereavement Leave
Remote Work
Financial & Retirement
401k
Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
Roth 401k
Perks & Discounts
Learning and Development
Employee Discount
Other
Referral Bonus
Volunteer Time Off
View Data as Table
Jungle Scout Perks & Benefits
Benefit
Description
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
Offered by employer
Health Savings Account (HSA)
Offered by employer
Maternity Leave
Offered by employer
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
Unlimited
Dental Insurance
Offered by employer
Health Insurance
Offered by employer
Life Insurance
Offered by employer
Vision Insurance
Offered by employer
Bereavement Leave
Offered by employer
Remote Work
Offered by employer
401k
Offered by employer
Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
Offered by employer
Roth 401k
Offered by employer
Learning and Development
Offered by employer
Employee Discount
Offered by employer
Referral Bonus
Offered by employer
Volunteer Time Off
Offered by employer
