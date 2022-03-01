← Company Directory
Jungle Scout
Jungle Scout Benefits

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Maternity Leave

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Dental Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

    • Home
  • Bereavement Leave

  • Remote Work

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Roth 401k

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Learning and Development

  • Employee Discount

    • Other
  • Referral Bonus

  • Volunteer Time Off

