← Company Directory
JUDI.AI
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about JUDI.AI that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    JUDI.AI is a lending analytics platform that helps credit unions and community banks transform their credit decisioning and underwriting processes. They use automated analysis of banking data to supplement traditional data sources, resulting in smarter, faster, and less risky small business lending. They have analyzed over 10 million banking transactions and evaluated over $1 billion worth of small business loan applications. JUDI.AI also pledges to give 1% of their equity, revenue, time, and product to not-for-profits chosen by their customers.

    judi.ai
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for JUDI.AI

    Related Companies

    • Databricks
    • Flipkart
    • Square
    • Stripe
    • Amazon
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources