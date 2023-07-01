JUDI.AI is a lending analytics platform that helps credit unions and community banks transform their credit decisioning and underwriting processes. They use automated analysis of banking data to supplement traditional data sources, resulting in smarter, faster, and less risky small business lending. They have analyzed over 10 million banking transactions and evaluated over $1 billion worth of small business loan applications. JUDI.AI also pledges to give 1% of their equity, revenue, time, and product to not-for-profits chosen by their customers.