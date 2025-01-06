← Company Directory
JTV Salaries

JTV's salary ranges from $89,550 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $104,475 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of JTV. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Data Scientist
$89.6K
Software Engineer
$104K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at JTV is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $104,475. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at JTV is $97,013.

