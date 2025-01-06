← Company Directory
JT4
JT4 Salaries

JT4's salary ranges from $104,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $171,140 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of JT4. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $104K
Solution Architect
$171K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at JT4 is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $171,140. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at JT4 is $137,570.

