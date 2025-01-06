← Company Directory
JSW Steel
JSW Steel Salaries

JSW Steel's salary ranges from $9,715 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $10,311 for a Mechanical Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of JSW Steel. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Mechanical Engineer
$10.3K
Software Engineer
$9.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at JSW Steel is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $10,311. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at JSW Steel is $10,013.

