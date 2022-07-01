← Company Directory
JP Services
    JP services is the leading provider asset integrity testing solutions for new and certification projects in the Upstream, Midstream and Downstream marketsOur Enterprise Offering of Nitrogen, Hydro testing, Chemical Cleaning, Flaring and Water Management Services, make us the preferred vendor for Integrated, Integrity Testing and Certification of Pipelines in the United SatesHere at JP Services safety and professionalism are our main concerns. We understand the inherent risk involved with the jobs that we perform everyday and that is why we strive to keep our team up-to-date with all training, tools, and equipment needed to serve our customers the best we can.JP Services is founded on fundamental principles and we believe that with hard work, integrity, and attention to detail that we can provide our customer with the best quality service around.

    jpservices.com
    2011
    90
    $10M-$50M
