Joyus
    Joyus is a video commerce platform that combines e-commerce, video, and a community of experts to transform online shopping. Their team of experts creates short editorial videos showcasing the best products, which can be watched and purchased through their proprietary video player on desktop, tablet, and mobile. The company is made up of entrepreneurs and leaders with experience at Google and eBay, who are passionate about creating a revolutionary new commerce platform for consumers. They are currently hiring for various positions.

    http://www.joyus.com
    2011
    126
    $10M-$50M
