Joy
Joy Salaries

Joy's salary ranges from $120,600 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in United States at the low-end to $185,070 for a Software Engineer in Spain at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Joy. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Product Manager
$121K
Software Engineer
$185K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Joy is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $185,070. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Joy is $152,835.

