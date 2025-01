Journey Medical Corporation develops and sells pharmaceutical products for dermatological conditions in the US. Its products include Qbrexza, Accutane, Targadox, Ximino, and Exelderm cream and solution. The company also sells doxycycline hyclate tablets, minocycline hydrocholoride capsules, and sulconazole nitrate cream and solution. It was formerly known as Coronado Dermatology, Inc. and was incorporated in 2014. The company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.