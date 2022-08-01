← Company Directory
Jordan Company
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Jordan Company Salaries

Jordan Company's salary ranges from $51,000 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $87,435 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Jordan Company. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Project Manager
$51K
Software Engineer
$87.4K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Jordan Company is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $87,435. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jordan Company is $69,218.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Jordan Company

Related Companies

  • Square
  • Roblox
  • Tesla
  • Microsoft
  • Facebook
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources