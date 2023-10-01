← Company Directory
Jooble
Jooble Salaries

Jooble's salary ranges from $50,221 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $63,812 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Jooble. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Data Scientist
$63.8K
Product Manager
$50.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Jooble is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $63,812. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jooble is $57,017.

