Jonas Hospitality
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Jonas Hospitality Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Canada at Jonas Hospitality ranges from CA$78.5K to CA$109K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Jonas Hospitality's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$84.1K - CA$99K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$78.5KCA$84.1KCA$99KCA$109K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Jonas Hospitality?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Jonas Hospitality in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$109,297. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jonas Hospitality for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$78,470.

