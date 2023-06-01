JOINN Biologics is a California-based company that offers contract manufacturing and development services for biologics and advanced therapies. They provide a complete range of services from early development to clinical manufacturing for clients and partners globally. Their core capabilities include molecular/developability assessment, cGMP clinical trial materials production, commercial-scale cGMP manufacturing, and more. They are committed to their mission of accelerating the development of high-quality biologics and delivering long-lasting value to the biotech and biopharmaceutical industry.