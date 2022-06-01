← Company Directory
Johnson Health Tech
Johnson Health Tech Salaries

Johnson Health Tech's salary ranges from $40,607 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in China at the low-end to $152,760 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Johnson Health Tech. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$79.6K
Data Scientist
$40.6K
Software Engineer
$102K

Software Engineering Manager
$153K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Johnson Health Tech is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $152,760. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Johnson Health Tech is $90,603.

