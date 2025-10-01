Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Johnson & Johnson ranges from $197K per year for 24 to $265K per year for 30. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $190K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Johnson & Johnson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
23
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
24
$197K
$178K
$5K
$14K
25
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
26
$206K
$179K
$13.2K
$14K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title