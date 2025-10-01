Software Engineer compensation in New York City Area at Johnson & Johnson ranges from $81.6K per year for 23 to $116K per year for 24. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $95K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Johnson & Johnson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
23
$81.6K
$78.3K
$2.5K
$810
24
$116K
$108K
$0
$7.7K
25
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
26
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
