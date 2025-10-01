Company Directory
Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru package at Johnson & Johnson totals ₹1.76M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Johnson & Johnson's total compensation packages.

Median Package
company icon
Johnson & Johnson
Data Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹1.76M
Level
23
Base
₹1.76M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Johnson & Johnson?

₹13.95M

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Johnson & Johnson in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,044,086. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Johnson & Johnson for the Software Engineer role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹1,763,539.

Other Resources