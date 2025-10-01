Company Directory
Data Scientist compensation in Greater Boston Area at Johnson & Johnson totals $98.6K per year for 23. The median yearly compensation in Greater Boston Area package totals $100K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Johnson & Johnson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
23
Data Scientist
$98.6K
$95K
$0
$3.6K
24
Senior Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25
Lead Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
26
Staff Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Contribute
What are the career levels at Johnson & Johnson?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Johnson & Johnson in Greater Boston Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $205,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Johnson & Johnson for the Data Scientist role in Greater Boston Area is $100,000.

