Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Northern Virginia Washington DC

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Northern Virginia Washington DC

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Northern Virginia Washington DC package at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory totals $115K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
Software Engineer
Laurel, MD
Total per year
$115K
Level
L3
Base
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Northern Virginia Washington DC sits at a yearly total compensation of $136,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Northern Virginia Washington DC is $115,000.

