← Company Directory
Johns Hopkins Medicine
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Johns Hopkins Medicine that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Johns Hopkins Medicine is a governing structure for the University’s School of Medicine and the health system, coordinating their research, teaching, patient care, and related enterprises. The Johns Hopkins Hospital opened in 1889, followed four years later by the university’s School of Medicine, revolutionizing medical practice, teaching, and research in the United States. The hospital is now part of the Johns Hopkins Health System, which includes two other acute-care hospitals and additional integrated health-care delivery components, with a network of primary and specialty care practices throughout Maryland, outpatient care, long-term care, and home care.The Johns Hopkins University opened in 1876 as America’s first research university, founded for the express purpose of expanding knowledge and putting that knowledge to work for the good of humanity. Two Interconnected Institutions:Over the years, the University and Hospital have grown, and—sometimes jointly, sometimes separately—they have created affiliated organizations.The Johns Hopkins Institutions is a collective name for the University and the Johns Hopkins Health System.The Johns Hopkins University includes nine academic and research divisions, and numerous centers, institutes, and affiliated entities. Johns Hopkins Medicine is a governing structure for the University’s School of Medicine and the health system, coordinating their research, teaching, patient care, and related enterprises.

    http://www.hopkinsmedicine.org
    Website
    1889
    Year Founded
    26,950
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Johns Hopkins Medicine

    Related Companies

    • Edgenuity
    • UC San Diego
    • University of California, San Francisco
    • Georgia Tech
    • Duke University
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources