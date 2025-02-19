← Company Directory
Joby Aviation
  • Salaries
  • Hardware Engineer

  • All Hardware Engineer Salaries

Joby Aviation Hardware Engineer Salaries

The median Hardware Engineer compensation in United States package at Joby Aviation totals $155K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Joby Aviation's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/19/2025

Median Package
company icon
Joby Aviation
Hardware Engineer
Santa Cruz, CA
Total per year
$155K
Level
L3
Base
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$30K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Joby Aviation?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Joby Aviation in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $251,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Joby Aviation for the Hardware Engineer role in United States is $140,000.

Other Resources