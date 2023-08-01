← Company Directory
Jobandtalent
Jobandtalent Salaries

Jobandtalent's salary ranges from $47,525 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Spain at the low-end to $225,787 for a Software Engineering Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Jobandtalent. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $90.6K
Data Analyst
$48.9K
Data Scientist
$71.2K
Financial Analyst
$114K
Human Resources
$48.6K
Product Manager
$140K
Recruiter
$47.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$226K
The highest paying role reported at Jobandtalent is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $225,787. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jobandtalent is $80,885.

