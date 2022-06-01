At JOANN, we’re creating a happy place — for our customers, and for one another. We are growing our people as we grow our company, creating new opportunities to stretch and shine. Rooted in Cleveland since 1943, we are now more than 870+ stores strong. We work together, embracing challenges and rewarding success, as we create a happy, handmade world.We’re crafters, yes – and we are also trend forecasters, store planners and caring helpers to all hearts, hands and minds. We’re a patchwork community of real people, stitched together by one common goal: inspire others who like to create with their hands, hearts and minds. What is your happy place? Come create it here!