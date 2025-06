Jnana Therapeutics is a biotech company using its RAPID platform to discover medicines for difficult-to-treat diseases. They focus on developing first- and best-in-class therapies for rare diseases, immune-mediated diseases, and cancer. Their lead program targets an allosteric site on the phenylalanine transporter SLC6A19 for the treatment of phenylketonuria. Jnana is located in Boston and has the support of leading life science investors.