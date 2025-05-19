← Company Directory
JivyGroup
JivyGroup Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Moldova package at JivyGroup totals MDL 303K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for JivyGroup's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/19/2025

JivyGroup
Software Engineer
Chisinau, CE, Moldova
MDL 303K
Middle
MDL 279K
MDL 0
MDL 23.3K
2-4 Years
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at JivyGroup?

MDL 2.85M

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at JivyGroup in Moldova sits at a yearly total compensation of MDL 401,318. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at JivyGroup for the Software Engineer role in Moldova is MDL 302,753.

Other Resources