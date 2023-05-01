← Company Directory
Jewish Family Service of Western Massachusetts
    JFS is a social services agency established in 1915 to assist immigrants. Today, they provide services to individuals and families from diverse backgrounds, grounded in Jewish values. Their programs include resettling refugee families, supporting New Americans, counseling young adults, equipping older adults, protecting elders from abuse, leading caregiver support groups, and enhancing Jewish connections. They operate with a $2.9 million budget and over 40 staff members, serving Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties. Their core program areas include Behavioral Health, Older Adult Services, Jewish Life Enrichment, New American Program, Citizenship & Immigration, and Volunteer Program.

    jfswm.org
    1915
    126
    $10M-$50M
