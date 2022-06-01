← Company Directory
Jet Linx
    Jet Linx, a renowned private jet management company, has been in operation since 1999 and stands as one of the largest Part 135 private jet operators in the United States, boasting a fleet of over 110 aircraft. Our network spans 21 city-specific base locations, each supported by dedicated local teams and underpinned by our robust national infrastructure.

    Jet Linx proudly holds the distinction of being the first and only official private aviation company accredited by the Forbes Travel Guide, a testament to our commitment to excellence.

    Safety is paramount at Jet Linx, as evidenced by our impressive accolades, including an ARGUS Platinum rating, IS-BAO Stage 3 certification, and a Wyvern Wingman Standard Certificate, showcasing our unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest standards of safety.

    Our comprehensive benefits package reflects our commitment to our team members' well-being. We offer a 100% 401(k) match, covering up to 6% of earned income, company-paid medical, dental, and vision insurance, short- and long-term medical coverage, life insurance, a cellphone stipend, and an array of other attractive benefits.

    Recognizing the significance of equitable compensation and career progression for our pilots, we tailor pilot compensation for each aircraft type upon employment and review it every six months, guaranteeing an annual merit increase.

