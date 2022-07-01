Jensen Precast designs, engineers, and manufactures precast concrete products for the growing infrastructure needs of communities, businesses, and government agencies.Founded in 1968 in Sparks, Nevada, we're a privately held company with facilities in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, and Oregon. We work with the top contractors in the United States to provide high quality precast concrete solutions for public and private infrastructure projects.Among the products we manufacture:> Stormwater Systems> Pump Stations> Onsite Wastewater Systems> Grease Interceptors & Separators> Concrete Fences> Agriculture Products> Highway Barriers> Box Culvert> Buildings & Shelters> Reinforced Concrete Pipe> Drainage Inlets & Catch Basins> Sewer & Storm Drain Manholes> Utility Structures> Earth Retention Systems> Underground Enclosures> Bridge Systems> Irrigation Water ControlOur team of engineers and product experts offer full service consultation and product advice throughout your entire project timeline. Our manufacturing facilities are certified by the National Precast Concrete Association. Our products are approved by agencies and meet the highest specifications from certifying organizations.Contact us today to get your project started.