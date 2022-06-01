← Company Directory
Jellysmack
    Jellysmack is the global creator company that detects and develops the world’s most talented video creators.Our proprietary video data and optimization technology drive massive social audience growth for creators, unlocking new revenue streams and amplifying monetization.Jellysmack is currently home to 10 of the biggest social media channels like Beauty Studio, Oh My Goal, Gamology, and House of Bounce plus over 550 influential Creators like MrBeast, Bailey Sarian, Derek Deso, Brad Mondo, and so many more. Our incredible team optimizes, operates, and distributes creator-made video content to Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube.Jellysmack unlocks each creator’s full potential. How high can you go?

    jellysmack.com
    2016
    1,710
    $500M-$1B
