Jellyfish
Jellyfish Salaries

Jellyfish's salary ranges from $42,784 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in United Kingdom at the low-end to $230,010 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Jellyfish. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $156K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $120K
Data Analyst
$90.9K

Human Resources
$53.1K
Marketing
$151K
Product Manager
$118K
Project Manager
$42.8K
Recruiter
$131K
Sales
$230K
Software Engineering Manager
$129K
UX Researcher
$59.5K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Jellyfish, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Jellyfish is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $230,010. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jellyfish is $120,000.

