← Company Directory
JD.com
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

JD.com Data Scientist Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for JD.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/19/2025

Average Total Compensation

$253K - $300K
China
Common Range
Possible Range
$223K$253K$300K$316K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Data Scientist submission at JD.com to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

16.67%

YR 1

16.67%

YR 2

16.67%

YR 3

16.67%

YR 4

16.67%

YR 5

16.67%

YR 6

Stock Type
RSU

At JD.com, RSUs are subject to a 6-year vesting schedule:

  • 16.67% vests in the 1st-year (16.67% annually)

  • 16.67% vests in the 2nd-year (16.67% annually)

  • 16.67% vests in the 3rd-year (16.67% annually)

  • 16.67% vests in the 4th-year (16.67% annually)

  • 16.67% vests in the 5th-year (16.67% annually)

  • 16.67% vests in the 6th-year (16.67% annually)

The RSUs and share options are generally scheduled to be vested over two to ten years. One-second, one-third, one-fourth, one-fifth, one-sixth, or one-tenth of the awards, depending on different vesting schedules of the Plans, shall be vested upon the end of the calendar year in which the awards were granted or the first anniversary dates of the grants, and the remaining of the awards shall be vested on straight line basis at the end of the remaining calendar or the anniversary years.



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at JD.com in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $316,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at JD.com for the Data Scientist role in United States is $222,750.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for JD.com

Related Companies

  • Stitch Fix
  • Coupang
  • Lyft
  • Airbnb
  • Roblox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources