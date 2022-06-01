At J.D. Power we amplify the voice of the consumer, and help brands improve the value of their products and services. Together, these principles empower everyone in the global commerce ecosystem, enabling better purchase decisions – and better business results.Since 1968, companies around the world have trusted J.D. Power to generate and gather the consumer insights that illuminate and inform business success. J.D. Power quality and satisfaction measurements are based on responses from millions of consumers annually, resulting in actionable tools and insights to help the firm's clients better serve their customers and be more profitable.