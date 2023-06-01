← Company Directory
JCP Construction
    • About

    JCP Construction is a commercial construction company founded in 2008 by the Phelps brothers. They specialize in selective demolition, cast-in-place concrete, and carpentry projects. They have expanded to general contracting and construction management services. The team possesses diverse skills in commercial and residential project management, with a focus on LEED accreditation and preserving materials while maintaining economically sound construction budgets. JCP strives for client satisfaction through unique project management practices and high-quality craftsmanship.

    jcp-construction.com
    Website
    2008
    Year Founded
    69
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

