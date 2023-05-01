← Company Directory
Jazz Pharmaceuticals
    Jazz Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the areas of neuroscience and oncology. Its portfolio includes products for the treatment of sleep disorders, movement disorders, leukemia, and small cell lung cancer. The company also has several product candidates in development for various medical conditions. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has licensing and collaboration agreements with several other companies and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

    jazzpharma.com
    Website
    2003
    Year Founded
    3,200
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

